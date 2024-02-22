Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has indicated that Michael Beale possessed none of the essential qualities needed to be a successful manager at Sunderland.

Beale was shown the door earlier this week just a little over two months after he was appointed as the Sunderland manager.

Sunderland fans never really warmed up to the Englishman in the way they enjoyed watching their team under Tony Mowbray.

Clarke feels that Beale did not build a relationship and chemistry with the Sunderland supporters during his time at the club.

He indicated that Beale was the wrong man from the start as a Sunderland manager must have a big personality who has excellent communication skills, through which he can build a rapport with the fans.

He also stressed that Sunderland fans wanted to watch attacking football while Beale’s team were flat.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “It’s just the relationship.

“There was zero chemistry between Mick Beale and the supporters.

“Sunderland are one of several unique clubs out there where you need certain ingredients to thrive.

“If you look back at their history, certain elements and personality really are prevalent in their best managers and in their most successful times.

“You need to be a big character to manage Sunderland, you need to be a sensational communicator, someone that is really clear, honest, upfront and gets the fans and wants to get the fans and wants to build that relationship.

“You also need to play more attacking football and it was flat under Beale.”

Beale reportedly had misgivings about taking up the Sunderland job and was said to be keen on an extended break after he got sacked at Rangers.