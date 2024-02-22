Derby County new boy Dwight Gayle has revealed that the Rams were at the top of his list to sign for when he left Stoke City.

The 34-year-old experienced forward was down the pecking order at Stoke City and decided to terminate his contract early in February.

Derby decided to make a move for Gayle and agreed to a deal with the forward until the end of the season.

Gayle revealed that Derby were at the top of his list when he decided to leave Stoke and admitted that he was excited when he received the phone call from the Rams to join them.

The forward also stressed that he did not need any convincing from Derby to sign for them.

When asked whether he needed convincing on joining Paul Warne’s side, Gayle told Derby County’s official media “Not at all, to be honest.

“It was somewhere that was not too far and was one top of my list when I left Stoke, obviously, and when the phone call eventually came, it was something that I was really excited to do really.”

Derby are set to visit Oakwell at the weekend to take on Barnsley and all eyes will be on Gayle to see whether he will make his debut on Saturday.