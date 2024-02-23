Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has admitted that getting into the England squad for next summer’s European Championship would be a dream.

The 21-year-old centre-back is having an excellent season at Everton and has been garnering praise for his consistent performances.

There is already talk of the defender moving to another club in the summer with Manchester United and Tottenham believed to be interested in getting their hands on him.

Branthwaite has represented England Under-21s and there is talk of him getting called up to the senior squad soon.

He is a contender to fly with the England squad for the European Championship and the defender admitted that it would be a dream.

The centre-back insisted that he is only focused on putting in consistent performances for Everton and then will hope for the best.

Branthwaite told Sky Sports News: “It’d be a dream to be in that squad for the national team in the Euros.

“All I can do is keep playing the way I am, keep developing, keep putting in good performances and see what happens.”

Branthwaite has been one of the first names on the team-sheet for Everton this season when he has been fit and available to play.