Mark Wilson has conceded that Celtic’s recruitment team have their work cut out this summer as they now need to bring in a reliable first-choice goalkeeper.

Joe Hart has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season and Celtic are now in the market for a goalkeeper

The Glasgow giants were struggling for stability between the sticks before Hart joined the club in 2021 and nailed down the spot for the next three years.

Wilson admitted that Celtic’s recruitment people were already under pressure for several poor signings in the last two transfer windows and they are now facing the daunting task of identifying a first-choice goalkeeper.

He admitted that it is a position where they can ill-afford to go wrong and pointed out Celtic’s problems between the sticks in the season before Hart joined the club.

The former Celtic star said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “It’s a hard one to get.

“If Celtic’s recruitment team thought they were under pressure with left-back, strikers and midfielders, they have probably got the biggest of them all.

“The goalkeeper just sets the tone for your team; if you don’t have a solid goalkeeper behind your back four then the rest falls down.

“Go back to the Covid season, when Celtic were changing goalies every other week because they could not trust any of them.”

Hart has won two Scottish Premierships, two Scottish League Cups and a Scottish Cup at Celtic so far.