SC Paderborn coach Lukas Kwasniok has admitted his players train like they are about to face Manchester United, but then struggle mentally to reproduce on a matchday.

Kwasniok’s team were recently humbled 4-0 by Holstein Kiel, a result that displeased their coach.

The result kept Paderborn outside the promotion spots in the 2. Bundesliga, but what concerns the coach is how his players do not replicate what they show in training.

Kwasniok insisted that on the training ground his some of players show the standards of world champions and look like they are about to take on Manchester United.

“Of course, there are training world champions”, Kwasniok told German magazine Kicker.

“When you watch them train, you think the next club is Manchester United.”

However, the standards suddenly fall drastically when the Paderborn players come out onto the pitch, something the coach feels is psychological.

“And then comes the game, and then their heads are full.”

Despite the loss, Paderborn are still in the race to win promotion to the Bundesliga, though Kwasniok will likely need to address his players’ mental issue to succeed.