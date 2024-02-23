Fixture: Leeds United vs Leicester City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome promotion rivals Leicester City to Elland Road in the Championship tonight.

Fine and ruthless form has seen Daniel Farke’s men rise to second in the Championship standings, with Leicester sitting nine points ahead in top spot, putting the Whites firmly in the mix for automatic promotion.

Leeds visited Leicester earlier this season and came away with a 1-0 win, a result Farke would gladly take again tonight.

Leicester arrive at Leeds on the back of a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Middlesbrough which has raised questions over whether they could be reeled in at the top of the table, especially given the form Leeds are in.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds tonight, while Farke picks a back four of Archie Gray, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Leeds deploy Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara, while Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter support Joel Piroe.

If Farke needs to shake things up during the 90 minutes he has options on the bench to call for and they include Patrick Bamford and Daniel James.

Leeds United Team vs Leicester City

Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Klaesson, Roberts, Cooper, Cresswell, Anthony, James, Bamford, Joseph, Shackleton