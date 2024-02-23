Former West Ham first-team coach Mark Warburton has lavished praise on Lucas Paqueta and his vision on the pitch to create things for team-mates.

The Brazilian midfielder is currently out injured and his absence is being felt by a West Ham team who are looking short of ideas and form.

Warburton worked with Paqueta when he was in David Moyes’ coaching set-up and he remains a big fan of the player.

He insisted that the midfielder’s vision is top-class and pointed out the pass he produced for Jarrod Bowen’s goal in the Europa Conference League final last season.

The former West Ham coach feels that he sees things on the pitch that no one can and can remain unfazed even when he is being put under pressure.

Warburton said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “He sees things that you just don’t see.

“You look at the pass for the winning goal in the European final.

“Everyone said Jarrod, what a great finish, but look at the pass from Paqueta.

“He sees things early, he is mercurial and nothing fazes him.”

Paqueta has scored ten times and laid on 13 assists in 68 appearances for West Ham since joining the club in 2022.

The club could come under pressure to sell him in the summer if heavyweights come calling.