Barry Ferguson thinks that Rangers boss Philippe Clement is not fixated on the way the Gers play, as he knows that the wins are what matter right now.

Rangers appointed Clement in October after the departure of Michael Beale and he has managed to turn the season around for the Gers.

The Ibrox outfit have lost only one game under the Belgian and they have claimed top spot in the league table from Celtic.

Ferguson thinks that Clement is not overly insistent on the standards of performance for his team, as he knows that securing three points is what matters at this time of the season.

The former Rangers star is of the view that Clement is someone who is not scared of changing things before or during the game if needed and thinks that he prepares his players for games ahead of them by drumming information into their ears.

“It looks to me as if Clement works out in advance what’s going to be required and spends two or three days drumming it into his players on the training ground”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“He’s not scared to change things – either before the game or during it.

“And he’s not one of those managers who bangs on about the standard of the performance when all that really matters is getting back to Glasgow with another three points in the bag.

“If that means substance over style then the Rangers fans will gladly take it.”

Now all eyes will be on Rangers to see whether they will be able to stay at the top of the table until the end of the season to secure the league title.