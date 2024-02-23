Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has insisted that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s rhetoric is a compliment to the way the Merseyside giants have been run in recent years.

Ratcliffe praised the way Liverpool and Manchester City have functioned over the years, which has helped them to overtake Manchester United.

The new Manchester United co-owner indicated that he is trying to build a structure at Old Trafford that will allow the club to compete with their north west and city rivals in the next three years.

He echoed Sir Alex Ferguson’s old rhetoric about wanting to knock Liverpool and Manchester City off their perch in the next few years.

Lijnders insisted that Ratcliffe’s words can be treated as compliments towards Liverpool and feels that says everything about what they have done in recent years.

Responding to Ratcliffe’s rhetoric, the Liverpool assistant manager said in a press conference: “Is that a compliment from United?

“That says everything you know if we get compliments from them.”

Liverpool do have a rebuilding job to do in the summer when Jurgen Klopp will leave the club.