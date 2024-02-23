Leeds United star Joel Piroe has conceded that it could take more points to win automatic promotion this season than in previous Championship campaigns.

An eight-game winning run has pushed Leeds to second in the Championship standings and they are now being seen as one of the favourites for automatic promotion.

Leeds will take on Leicester tonight at Elland Road and have a great chance of cutting the league leaders’ lead at the top of the Championship standings.

Piroe insisted that there are enough points up for grabs for Leeds to even gun down Leicester and win the Championship this season.

He stressed that Leeds need to keep pushing for more wins as what could have been enough to earn automatic promotion in previous years, might not do the trick this season.

The Dutchman said on LUTV: “With the points up for grabs, it’s achievable.

“We know as well that what normally has been enough to earn automatic promotion, might not be enough this year.

“So, we just have to try and win every game that we play from now on.”

Ipswich Town are level on points with Leeds in third and Southampton are just two points behind in fourth.