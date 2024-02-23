Joel Piroe has insisted that one of the qualities of the Leeds United team this season is that they are not dependent on one or two individuals to get the goals and assists.

Leeds are currently on an eight-game winning run, which has propelled them to second in the Championship table.

Summerville is the highest goalscorer for Leeds this season in the league, netting 15 goals, while Piroe is behind him with eleven.

Daniel James has also chipped in with ten goals and Piroe believes that is the speciality of the Leeds squad in the ongoing campaign.

The Dutchman insisted that a team chasing promotion cannot depend on one or two individuals to create and score goals and at Leeds, several players are chipping in to share the load between them.

Piroe said on LUTV: “Everyone is doing their part.

“It’s not like we are depending on one or two players only, we are all chipping in with goals and assists.

“I think that’s the most important thing for a team that wants to compete to win everything.

“You can’t depend on one person every time.”

Georginio Rutter has laid on the most number of assists for Leeds this season with eleven and Summerville is behind him with eight.