Leeds United attacker Joel Piroe has insisted that the run of results his team are in shows the confidence that is running through the club at the moment.

Daniel Farke’s side are sitting at the top of the Championship standings and are now one of the favourites to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds are currently on an eight-game winning run in the league and have the second-best defensive record in the Championship behind Leicester City this season.

Piroe admitted that there is a real feeling of positivity inside the Leeds camp and the players are bouncing around as they prepare to play the next game.

He stressed that the confidence in the squad has only grown over the course of the season and it is clear how resolute they are feeling at the moment from the results they are getting.

The Leeds forward said on LUTV: “The feeling is very positive.

“We are enjoying every minute of it and we are looking forward to each and every game.

“Our confidence, the group, everyone together – we have grown a lot since the start of the season.

“You can see it in the results.”

Leeds will look to take the confidence to the game against Leicester at Elland Road this evening.