Juventus are insistent on holding on to Arsenal and Liverpool target Kenan Yildiz and even €80m might not be enough to get him.

The 18-year-old striker has made a name for himself at Juventus this season and is now considered a key part of their future.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs and he has suitors in the Premier League in the form of Arsenal and Liverpool.

It has been claimed that Arsenal have even approached Juventus to discuss a potential deal in the summer for a fee of €40m.

However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), Juventus are in no mood to sell the striker to anyone for any figure.

€40m is unlikely to be enough and it has been suggested that Juventus are even prepared to reject offers worth €80m.

That means if Arsenal or Liverpool do come calling for the Turkey star in the summer they face needing to offer more than €80m to get him.

The plan for Juventus is to hold on to Yildiz and develop him further over the next few seasons.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus are ready to continue to resist if his suitors continue to ramp up their offers.