Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Hearts to Ibrox this afternoon.

Philippe Clement’s men boast a two-point lead over rivals Celtic and will be keen to make sure they swell that to five before the Bhoys play tomorrow.

Hearts could give Rangers a stern test though and the side sitting third in the league have won their last eight games on the bounce.

Rangers also only managed a slender 1-0 win in the last encounter between the two teams, in December.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers this afternoon, while a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz is picked by Clement.

Midfield sees John Lundstram and Mohamed Diomande both play, while Tom Lawrence, Dujon Sterling and Oscar Cortes also get the vote to start. Cyriel Dessers leads the line.

Clement has options to call for off the bench if required and they include Fabio Silva and Kemar Roofe.

Rangers Team vs Hearts

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Diomande, Lawrence, Sterling, Cortes, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Silva, S Wright, Roofe, Davies, Balogun, Raskin, McCausland