Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn feels that players such as Ethan Ampadu inspire others to push harder because of the fight they show on the pitch.

With Pascal Struijk out injured, Ampadu has seamlessly transitioned into a centre-back after holding the Leeds midfield together in the first half of the season.

The Welshman has been a leader at Leeds since joining the club last summer and he was again immense in their 3-1 win over Leicester City at Elland Road on Friday night.

Redfearn stressed that Ampadu’s fight and willingness to put his body on the line epitomises the spirit inside the Leeds camp at the moment.

He insisted that the defensive midfielder’s intensity and fight only serve as an inspiration for the other players to go that extra mile to win games for the club.

The former Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I looked at Ethan Ampadu, he epitomised everything about Leeds.

“Throwing his body, blocking, tracking runners and getting his head on corners.

“He is not the biggest, but inside he is a seven-foot guy because he fights with everything he has got.

“These types of people, they inspire the other players; they make you want to go and they make you want to win football matches.”

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Farke decides to rest Ampadu in Leeds’ FA Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday night.