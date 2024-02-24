Liverpool failed with an attempt to overtake Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of defender Lucas Beraldo in the winter transfer window, with the player seduced by PSG’s ‘long tradition’ of Brazilians.

The French champions secured a deal to sign the defender from Brazilian giants Sao Paulo for a fee of €20m in January.

The Brazilian has started three of PSG’s last four Ligue 1 games and is gradually adapting to life in European football.

However, the defender could have easily gone somewhere else as he had as many as three more clubs chasing him ahead of the winter window.

According to French daily Le Parisien, Liverpool also pushed to sign the defender ahead of the January window and placed an offer on his table.

The Reds held talks with his representatives and tried to overtake PSG in their pursuit of the centre-back.

However, Beraldo eventually decided against moving to the Premier League and opted to join PSG.

It is claimed that PSG’s long tradition of Brazilian players ultimately turned Beraldo towards the Parc des Princes.

PSG have had a host of Brazilian players pull on their shirt, including Ronaldinho.