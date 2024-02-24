Liverpool remain keen on Genoa star Morten Frendrup and are still pressing to snap him up in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 22-year-old Danish midfielder joined Genoa from Brondby in the winter transfer of 2022 and has wasted no time in making a splash in Italy.

Frendrup has established himself as a key part of the Serie A outfit and this term the Danish midfielder has featured 24 times in the league, registering four assists and one goal.

His performances have caught the eye of Liverpool, who have been linked with him in recent months.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Liverpool do remain keen on acquiring the signature of Frendrup and are still pressing their case.

Despite Jurgen Klopp being set to leave Liverpool, the wheels of the club’s recruitment team continue to turn.

Frendrup is a player Liverpool’s recruitment department like.

Genoa are tipped to do business for the midfielder in the summer if they are offered a price which they think reflects his value.