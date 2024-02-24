Scottish Premiership midfielder Andy Halliday has insisted that Celtic are badly missing the energy and industry that Reo Hatate brings to their midfield.

Hatate has been struggling with a hamstring injury since October and made one appearance from the bench in January before going out of action again.

The midfielder’s absence from the team has coincided with a drop in the level of performances and Celtic have surrendered the summit of the Scottish Premiership to Rangers.

There is still no clarity on when Hatate will be ready to get back on the pitch again, but Halliday indicated that Celtic need his presence in midfield.

He stressed that the Japanese brings energy and pace to midfield and pointed out that in the draw against Kilmarnock, his absence in the Celtic midfield was felt big time.

Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I don’t think it’s talked about enough, but in games like the weekend against Kilmarnock, when it’s slow, they need tempo increased, the lack of Reo Hatate in the Celtic side is so apparent.

“That industry, that pace, that energy and I think in games like that you realise how much they really miss him.”

Brendan Rodgers will be hopeful he can soon put his best Celtic side on the pitch as the Bhoys look to respond to Rangers.