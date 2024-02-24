Former Rangers attacker Gordon Dalziel has admitted he knew within a minute that Oscar Cortes is a player and thinks he can excite the Gers faithful.

Gers boss Philippe Clement swooped to snap up the Colombian winger on loan from French side Lens in the winter transfer window.

Cortes has wasted no time in making an impact in an in-form Rangers side and he found the back of the net on Saturday in the Gers’ 5-0 thrashing of Hearts.

Dalziel was pleased with how the 20-year-old took his goal and believes that the signs of his talent were there from minute one.

The only question mark, he insists, was whether Cortes would deal with the demands of playing for Rangers.

“The minute I saw him, you just know there’s a player there”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“How he’s going to adapt to the game and the pressure of playing with Rangers as well [you don’t know], but he’s adapted very well.

“His goal today was excellent.

“Cortes for me, if he’s getting better then I think the Rangers fans are going to be excited watching this lad.”

Rangers do have an option to buy in the loan agreement for Cortes, who has also been capped by Colombia at international level.