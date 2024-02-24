Rangers boss Philippe Clement believes his side are reaping the rewards of their hard work after they thrashed Hearts 5-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts arrived at Ibrox on the back of a superb run of eight consecutive wins in a row, but Rangers made light work of them.

It took just two minutes for Mohamed Diomande to hand Rangers the lead, while Oscar Cortes and Cyriel Dessers made sure it was 3-0 by the half time break.

Dessers then helped himself to another goal in the second half, while Fabio Silva put the cherry on the cake with a strike after the hour mark which made it 5-0.

For Clement, Rangers were worthy winners and produced one of their best displays during his time at the club.

The Belgian further stressed that the performance did not come from nowhere, with Rangers benefiting from their hard work on the training pitch.

“Clearly one of the best [performances of my tenure]”, Clement told BBC Radio Scotland.

“For sure it’s the best synergy with the fans. The atmosphere was amazing from the first second to the last. Five really good goals. That’s for sure also a positive.

“I’m really happy with the team, with the performances, the attitude.

“This is not something falling out of the sky, this is what we have been doing for weeks and months on the training pitch.

“The solidarity and the unity is really big in the dressing room, whoever is starting or coming in is doing a job for the team.”

The Belgian added that he will be on guard for any complacency that develops amongst the players.

“My dressing room is humble, they know what to do.

“I will keep a close eye to make sure it stays that way.

“We need to continue what we’ve been doing until the end of the season.”

With the win, Rangers have now pulled five points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership and have continued their superb run of form under Clement.