Tottenham Hotspur academy director Simon Davies believes that Ange Postecoglou is in the process of changing Spurs’ culture, as Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United.

The 58-year-old was appointed the man-in-charge of the Tottenham team last summer and started the season on a bright note, with Spurs grabbing attention from the first matchday.

After ten games the Lilywhites were on the top of the Premier League pile, accumulating 26 points from the 30 available.

Though the initial promise has seen faded somewhat, Davies has witnessed a marked difference inside the Tottenham dressing room, which he believes is down to Postecoglou.

According to Davies, the former Celtic manager is changing the culture of the club, which was something that Ferguson did at Manchester United.

“I think it’s probably even underestimated what he’s done”, Davies told the Off The Shelf Podcast.

“I see day-to-day in terms of…firstly is he a top coach and a top manager?

“Yes. But more importantly, I kind of see, and you’ve asked me questions about Ferguson back in the day.

“Ferguson changed the culture and I do believe that Ange is doing exactly that.”

Postecoglou’s work has been so well received that he has even been mooted as a contender to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Spurs will hope to hold on to the Australian, whose style of football has captivated their supporters.