Celtic hitman Adam Idah has admitted there is a major difference between playing for the Bhoys and playing in England.

The Scottish giants raided Norwich City to sign Idah on a loan deal in the winter transfer window to reinforce their attacking options.

He has already started to make his presence felt north of the border and grabbed a brace on Sunday as the Bhoys came from behind to beat Motherwell 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

There is now big pressure on Celtic not to slip up as they look to hunt down Rangers in the title race and Idah admits he is noticing a difference from England.

The striker explained that in England, a draw here and there is perfectly acceptable, but at Celtic, nothing less than a win will do.

“There’s obviously a big difference between Norwich and Celtic. In my first game at Aberdeen we drew and I thought: ‘OK, that’s a decent result.’ But I know now it definitely wasn’t!” Idah told the Daily Record.

“The demand here is what it should be because it’s such a big club.

“The more I’m around the city I realise that it’s all football here, which is good.

“It’s intense but it’s such a huge club so the demand to win is there every week.

“I admit, I’m not used to it. It’s not like in England where you can get a draw here and there.”

Celtic’s win at Motherwell has maintained the distance between themselves at Rangers at two points, while next up for the Bhoys is a midweek visit from Dundee.