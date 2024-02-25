Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has been snapped on crutches at Wembley and wearing a protective boot.

The Reds, leaning heavily on their academy products, beat Chelsea 1-0 in extra-time to lift the EFL Cup on Sunday evening.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had no hesitation throwing his youngsters into the heat of battle, but was in truth left with limited options due to the Reds’ injury issues, which have been numerous.

Wataru Endo on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot. #LFC pic.twitter.com/jLxBYnvfrs — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 25, 2024

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was stretchered off during the game and now Liverpool could have another midfield worry.

Endo has been snapped by The Athletic at Wembley wearing a protective boot on his left foot and using crutches.

The Japan international completed the full 120 minutes at the national stadium.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for Liverpool with Southampton next in the FA Cup, followed by a return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest.

Sparta Prague then provide the opposition in the Europa League, with the Reds still capable of potentially finishing the season with four trophies.

Liverpool fans will hope that Endo’s protective boot is merely a precaution.