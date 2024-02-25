Fixture: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Competition: EFL Cup (Final)

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has selected his side for this afternoon’s EFL Cup final at Wembley against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea.

Klopp is leaving his post as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, something which has added an urgency for the Reds to try to deliver as much silverware as they can for their boss before he departs.

Liverpool last took on Chelsea at the end of January and crushed them 4-1 at Anfield, but the Blues have shown signs of form since then.

Pochettino’s side beat Aston Villa and Crystal Palace before then playing out a 1-1 draw with Manchester City, across their last three games.

Chelsea also held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in August and will be looking to claim the EFL Cup to kickstart Pochettino’s reign as boss.

Caoimhin Kelleher slots into goal for Liverpool, continuing his run between the sticks, while Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson form the back four.

In midfield, Klopp picks Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, while Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz lead the attack.

With the possibility of extra time this afternoon, Klopp may need to draw heavily on his substitutes and the bench available to him includes Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool Team vs Chelsea

Kelleher, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Adrian, Gomez, Tsimikas, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Danns, Quansah, Nyoni