Richard Keys has claimed Eddie Howe is not capable of taking Newcastle United to the next level and made the big prediction he will be replaced in the summer.

Howe worked miracles to help Newcastle to finish in the top four last season, taking full advantage of problems at Liverpool, who slipped from second the previous season to fifth.

This term has been heavier going for Howe, with Newcastle crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage and struggling to look like top four contenders in the Premier League.

The Magpies have now lost eleven games in the league and sit just ninth.

Questions are being raised by some about Howe’s position and Keys thinks that the former Bournemouth boss cannot get Newcastle to the next level.

He is predicting a change with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel available in the summer, saying Howe will be shown the door.

“Is he capable of taking this club to the next level?”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“My answer is no, he’s not.

“With Tuchel available, with Mourinho floating about, I think it’s a coach of that stature who will probably find his way to St James’ in the summer.”

Newcastle have continued to stick with Howe, but it remains to be seen if they will hold to that position if the Magpies finish in mid-table.