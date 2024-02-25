Rangers must make sure that they prioritise the Scottish Premiership over the Europa League, former Gers star Kenny Miller insists.

The Gers have now toppled Celtic to sit on top of the Scottish Premiership table and many are backing them to go on and win the title comfortably.

Under Philippe Clement, Rangers have picked up 52 points out of 57 available in the Scottish Premiership to underline what looks like unstoppable momentum.

Also catching the eye though is the Europa League, with Rangers having a last 16 clash against Benfica to look forward to.

The Gers went within a whisker of winning the Europa League under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and some feel lifting a European trophy would eclipse any domestic achievement.

For Miller though, the league must be the priority, ahead of the Europa League.

“Clement wants them fighting on all fronts and he’s right to say that. But it’s a FACT that the league is more important. End of story. There is no debate”, Miller wrote in his Daily Record column.

“When I was on the radio two years ago, punters were telling me their Europa League semi-final was more vital than Old Firm games in the league.

“It was unheard of, uncharted territory. I couldn’t believe people were speaking like that. Because for me, the league is always the top priority.

“To actually wrestle it back off Celtic, who brought a big hitter in Brendan Rodgers back and were seven points clear at one stage – it would be incredible.

“And that’s not to mention the financial and other benefits of being crowned champions. Do Rangers want to beat Benfica? For sure. Do they want to win the Europa League? Of course they do. But you can also prioritise.

“And the title has to be the main aim.”

Rangers are in action later this week in the Scottish Premiership when they face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.