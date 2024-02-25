West Ham United’s recruitment team are looking high and low for a quick and tough defender ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Moyes is out of contract at the London Stadium in the summer, but has insisted there is a deal on the table for him to sign at the end of the campaign.

Planning for the summer transfer window, when there will be changes to West Ham’s squad, has already begun.

Landing a new centre-back is high up on the agenda and West Ham want one who is both tough and quick.

Scouts are now looking around the globe to try and find the right player to present as the preferred option.

West Ham are prepared to allocate a substantial part of their budget to capture the right centre-back.

The Hammers could sell defender Nayef Aguerd to a club abroad, something which would raise further funds.

West Ham are currently sitting ninth in the Premier League standings and have lost their last three games on the spin.