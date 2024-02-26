Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has insisted that the club are behind Leroy Sane despite his struggles for form, but admitted that it is still early to discuss a new contract with the Liverpool-linked winger.

Sane has been struggling for form over the last couple of months and has not scored a league goal for the German giants since October.

He will be entering the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich in the summer and there are now rumours over his future at the club.

Initially, Sane wanted to wait before signing a new contract but there are claims that the Bavarians have serious reservations over giving a lucrative new contract to the winger.

He has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Bayern Munich are believed to be considering selling him.

However, Hainer insisted that the club are still backing Sane and claimed that he told the player that everyone is waiting for him to get back to form.

But he conceded that it is still not time to discuss a new contract with the former Manchester City winger.

Hainer told Munich daily Abendzeitung (via Fussball Transfers): “I was in the dressing room with him.

“He’s on the bench because he has a bit of a groin problem.

“I also told him again: ‘Leroy, you know full well: we are completely behind you. You can do anything as a footballer – just show us again.’

“[It is] still too early [to discuss a new contract].”

It remains to be seen whether Sane gets his form back between now until the end of the season.