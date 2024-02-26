Former Scottish Premiership star Stephen Craigan has insisted that Celtic need to start games better if they want to win the league this season.

Celtic produced a second-half comeback on Sunday to beat Motherwell on the road by a 3-1 scoreline.

Adam Idah made the difference as Celtic managed to cut down Rangers’ lead at the top to just two points.

Craigan admitted that it was a big win for Celtic and it was clear that there was relief at the end that they did not drop more points away from home following their draw at Parkhead against Kilmarnock.

He insisted that Celtic showed champions’ quality to win the game despite not being at their best but stressed if they are to win the league they cannot afford to be poor at the start.

Craigan said on BBC Radio Scotland: “It’s a big win for them, no doubt about it.

“I imagine it was relief at the end because for long spells it looked like they would only get a point.

“They have managed to get themselves over the line and that’s what champions do and Celtic have done this time and time again.

“However, I just think if we look at the performance overall and they want to go and win the title, they have to be better right from the off.”

Celtic have a home against Dundee on Wednesday night before travelling to Tynecastle to take on Hearts next Sunday.