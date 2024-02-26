Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has remained coy on the club’s interest in getting their hands on Liverpool managerial target Xabi Alonso.

Thomas Tuchel will be leaving the German champions at the end of the season and the Bavarians are already making moves to secure a new manager.

Alonso is their top target and Bayern Munich have already been in touch with his camp to make their interest known to him.

The Bayer Leverkusen coach is also on the top of Liverpool’s shortlist of managerial targets as they prepare for the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield.

The Spaniard is the man Bayern Munich want but Dreesen steered clear of saying anything about the club’s interest in the Leverkusen coach.

He stressed that the club will focus on bringing in the best coaching possible for them to move forward.

He said on ZDF’s aktuellen sportstudio (via Fussball Transfers) when asked about Alonso: “Speculation is of no use now.

“We have to look at every good coach and then hopefully find the best one for us that we can get in the summer.”

Alonso’s Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions this season and are favourites to become the first club outside Bayern Munich to win the Bundesliga since 2012.