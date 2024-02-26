Former Sunderland star Danny Collins is of the opinion that closing down an eight-point gap to get into the playoffs will be a difficult task for the Black Cats.

Sunderland have been in and around the playoff zone this season, but three straight defeats have seen them fall behind the race for the top six.

The Black Cats are currently in tenth place in the league table with 47 points and they are eight points off the last playoff spot occupied by Hull City.

Collins pointed out that Sunderland have tough fixtures ahead as they are set to face several promotion-seeking teams in their remaining 12 games in the league.

And he believes that it will be a difficult task for them to finish in the playoff zone by closing an eight-point gap.

When asked about Sunderland’s playoff hopes, Collins told the Black Cats’ official media: “Eight points off and obviously I am saying time is running out.

“Still 12 games to go isn’t there, but when you are off the back of three [straight defeats] and we are looking at it there, we still have to play Leicester; we have to play Leeds, Southampton, and West Brom.

“We have a lot of teams to play above us.

“You say on the flip side of that you want to take points off the teams who are just above you, but you look at that little gap that has opened up from ourselves even to Coventry now as well.

“Obviously, everybody has played the same amount of games so it is going to be a difficult task.”

Sunderland are set to face playoff chasing Norwich City at Carrow Road at the weekend and they will be determined to bounce back to winning ways against the Canaries.