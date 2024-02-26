Derby County boss Paul Warne has admitted his admiration for Leeds United manager Daniel Farke and stressed he may sound like the German for repeating his self-focus mantra.

Derby’s hopes of earning automatic promotion at the end of the season were dealt a blow as they were beaten 2-1 by fourth-placed Barnsley last time out.

The loss happened on a day when fellow promotion chasers Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United all lost points though others such as Stevenage and Peterborough United managed to register wins.

Farke meanwhile has Leeds on a superb run of form in the Championship, which has pushed the Whites up into an automatic promotion spot.

The German has been clear throughout that he will not look at what Leeds’ rivals are doing and will keep the focus in house.

Citing the Farke mantra though, Warne insisted that the focus has to be on themselves and not what other teams around them are doing.

Warne further stressed the fact that one team cannot win every game and therefore, if Derby do finally get up, it will be because they have thoroughly deserved it.

“I do not want to sound like Daniel Farke here [talking about focusing on themselves and not thinking about what promotion rivals are doing], but I do love Daniel Farke”, Warne told his club’s official channel.

“But you just have to worry about your own games, don’t you?

“I have said all along – between now and the end of the season although we intend to win every game you are not going to win every game.

“So, do not get too extreme about the league, do not get too het up about it.

“However, when you come off, obviously I knew Barnsley had won anyway, I am that clever, so they had won.

“Nothing I can do about that. I know Stevenage won and I know everybody else. Oxford did not win right? Bolton did not win and got a player sent off.

“Portsmouth drew, Charlton obviously, so it was not bad but then the other part of your brain thinks if you would have won.

“I mean there are a lot of ifs in football isn’t there.

“So over the course of the season if you do get up you thoroughly deserve it.

“It was a completely different game to the previous one as we thought and fair play to Barnsley they had done enough on the day to win.”

Derby County now prepare to take on Nathan Jones’ Charlton Athletic, a club fighting to save their League One status.

Farke’s men meanwhile have an FA Cup tie at Chelsea to look forward to on Wednesday.