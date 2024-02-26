Tottenham Hotspur starlet Jamie Donley has revealed that he looks up to Spurs star James Maddison as he seeks to improve his game.

The 19-year-old forward has come through Tottenham’s academy set-up and this season has been in impressive form for Spurs’ development side.

Donley’s performances have caught the attention of Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and he has featured four times for the senior team this season.

The youngster admitted that due to him featuring the majority of the time as a midfielder for Spurs this season, he looks up to Maddison.

Donley has trained with Postecoglou’s squad several times this season and stated that a few senior players in the team have taken him under their wing and are advising him on how to improve his game.

“I probably look more at someone like James Maddison because I’ve been playing in midfield a lot of this season”, Donley told football.london.

“All of them though to be honest I look to because they’re top, top players, they’re all internationals so that’s what I want to be.

“I look up to all of them because they’re great players and great professionals.

“Quite a few of them have taken me under their wing and given me advice, most of the English ones do.

“They’re all good lads and they encourage me.”

Donley has four goals and nine assists for Tottenham’s Under-21 team in the Premier League 2 Division 1 this season and will be hoping to feature more frequently for the senior side in the ongoing campaign.