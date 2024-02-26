Daniel Farke has admitted he would like to prepare Leeds United in a special way to face Chelsea, but due to the packed schedule he cannot change his side’s approach.

Leeds are coming into Wednesday night’s FA Cup clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in top form following a win over Championship leaders Leicester at Elland Road.

The Whites have won their last nine league games on the bounce and are now firm favourites to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Farke conceded that in a game against Chelsea, Leeds have nothing to lose but also insisted that they need to be careful and be smart given they have big games in the league coming up as well.

The Leeds boss insisted that he will not try to make his team play any differently as he feels that could affect their rhythm but stressed that ordinarily he would like to prepare the Whites for Chelsea in a special way.

The German said in a press conference: “We go into this with nothing to lose.

“We have to keep in mind there are three league games coming up, we have to take some smart decisions.

“In such a game when you are the underdog, I’d like to prepare in a special way, to mirror Chelsea or change the base formation, but due to our schedule we won’t do anything away from our normal rhythm.

“It would have an effect on upcoming league games.

“We stick to what we’ve done in the past. Try to be brave and defend really well.

“We know we need the best possible day to give us a chance to be successful, in this mood we will travel.”

Leeds will hope to have most of their top players fit for the game against Huddersfield in the league on Saturday.