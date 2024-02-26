Leeds United talent Charlie Allen is experiencing a quick managerial change after York City parted ways with Neal Ardley, who signed him earlier this month.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined Leeds from Linfield in the summer of 2020 and has been a regular for the Leeds Under-21 squad.

His performances for Leeds’ development side attracted the attention of then York City boss Ardley.

York City agreed to a short-term loan deal with Leeds to take Allen to the National League.

Ardley handed Allen his debut for York City in the draw against Oldham United on 20th February and at the weekend he came on as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat against Barnet.

Now York City have parted ways with Ardley and have appointed Tony McMahon as interim manager.

The Leeds youngster will now have a task on his hands to convince McMahon on the training ground to rack up regular game time.

Leeds agreed to a one-month loan deal with York City and now, with the managerial change, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Allen.