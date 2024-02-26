Former Scottish Premiership star Stephen Craigan has pointed out that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is being asked questions this season that he has never faced before in Scotland.

Celtic are two points behind Rangers in the title race and are facing the threat of seeing their domination of Scottish football end this season.

Rangers have already lifted the Scottish League Cup and unlike Celtic, they have also made it to the knockout rounds of European football this term.

Rodgers won almost everything in his previous stint as Celtic manager and his teams won league titles in dominating fashion.

Craigan admitted that now is a new challenge as his Celtic team have never been behind in a title race.

The former Scottish Premiership star conceded that Rodgers is facing fresh questions that he has never been asked before as a manager in Scotland.

Craigan said on BBC Radio Scotland: “This is the first time Brendan is behind a title race in Scotland.

“His first two-and-a-half seasons were absolutely dominant; he was not five points ahead with three games to go in any of them; he was miles ahead as he had a dominant team.

“Now people are asking questions that he has never been asked before in Scotland with regards to coming from behind or having to go chasing as his teams have always been out in front, being chased.

“The questions are different.”

Celtic needed a flurry of late goals to secure the three points at Motherwell on Sunday and there remain concerns over the level of their performances.