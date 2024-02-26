Rangers star Jack Butland has lifted the lid on feeling a real connection with the Gers and stressed it is not something he would easily abandon.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper joined Rangers on a free transfer last summer and he has been a standout performer for the Ibrox outfit since his arrival.

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest made an approach for Butland in the winter transfer window, which was rejected by Rangers.

Butland stressed that, despite receiving interest from the Premier League in January, he was not tempted to leave and hailed the eight months he has spent with Rangers as a reward for his patience and perseverance.

He added that he feels a connection with the Gers that he has not had for a long time with any club and stressed that he refused to give up the connection he has established with Rangers.

When asked whether he felt a temptation to return to the Premier League in January, Butland told BBC Scotland: “None.

“There’s a feeling and a connection here that I haven’t felt at a club for a long time.

“You don’t give that up easily.

“The eight months I’ve spent here have been a really, really special period in my career.

“This goes to the top [in terms of happiness] because it’s almost like a reward for the perseverance and patience I showed.”

Butland has kept 17 clean sheets in 27 games for Rangers and has helped Philippe Clement’s side climb to the top of the league table.