Xabi Alonso has a preference for joining Liverpool over Bayern Munich following positive contact between him and the Merseyside giants.

Alonso is keen to focus on Bayer Leverkusen’s season as his side chase an unprecedented Bundesliga title this season.

His side are also unbeaten in all competitions but the speculation about his next club never seems to be going away.

He is the top target of two European heavyweights – Liverpool and Bayern Munich – with both looking to bring in a new manager in the summer.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Alonso is leaning towards returning to Anfield over Bavaria as his heart wants to return to Merseyside.

Liverpool have had more positive contacts with the Spaniard and his camp and the talks have progressed well.

Bayern Munich have also touched base but Alonso’s heart is more set on a move to Merseyside at the moment.

He would be delighted to take on the challenge of succeeding a managerial legend such as Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

He also feels that for the moment, Liverpool are a more stable club than Bayern Munich.