Aston Villa have not ruled out trying to sign Clement Lenglet on a permanent deal in the summer but a decision has not been made yet.

Lenglet, 28, was exclusively used in the Europa Conference League in the first half of the season but injuries to key players got him a chance to get in the starting eleven for Premier League games.

There was talk of the Frenchman leaving in January, but Unai Emery made sure that he kept him at Villa Park for the duration of his loan from Barcelona.

Lenglet has started the last nine Premier League games on the trot and there are now murmurs of Aston Villa wanting to sign him on a permanent deal.

According to Catalan daily Sport, the Midlands club have not ruled out the possibility of purchasing the defender.

Emery has been left impressed with the way the defender has performed in the Premier League since getting into the team.

He is now playing a key role in trying to earn Villa a Champions League spot at the end of the season.

However, Aston Villa have not made a decision on whether to try and sign him in the summer from Barcelona yet.