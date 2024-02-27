Barcelona are clear about not wanting to pay the big fee needed to get Roberto De Zerbi out of his Brighton contract, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

De Zerbi is one of the names Barcelona are considering bringing in as their new manager at in the summer.

Barcelona like the Italian and club president Joan Laporta has been making personal background checks on the Brighton manager.

The club are yet to identify him as the man they want but De Zerbi is one of the managers they are seriously looking at.

However, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are in no mood to pay big compensation to Brighton for the Italian.

There are claims that there is a €15m exit clause in De Zerbi’s contract with Brighton, which needs to be triggered.

Barcelona are not in a financial position to pay such a figure and expect De Zerbi to try and fight his way out of the club.

The Italian is aware of Barcelona’s interest but will not make a move until he is certain that he is the chosen one.

De Zerbi also has suitors in the Premier League where Liverpool have their eyes on him as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp.