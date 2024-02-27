BBC Scotland reporter Jane Lewis has commented following the fall out from Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers calling her a “good girl” after an interview at the weekend.

Rodgers saw his Celtic side manage to snatch a late 3-1 win away at Motherwell to ease some of the pressure on his shoulders.

He was interviewed post match by Lewis, but refused to respond to one of her questions, then cutting the interview off abruptly.

Rodgers then called Lewis a “good girl”, a comment which provoked criticism of the Celtic boss.

He was encouraged by the Scottish Feminist Network and For Women Scotland to apologise.

Now Lewis has spoken and insists she took no offence at what Rodgers said.

“Clearly, the interview on Sunday has become a talking point”, Lewis told BBC Scotland.

“I don’t believe there was any offence meant by Brendan Rodgers – and for my part, there was none taken.”

Rodgers will now hope to get the focus back onto on the pitch matters as Celtic try to overhaul Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.