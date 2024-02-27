Celtic are monitoring Trabzonspor’s 27-year-old goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, who they could look to as a replacement for the outgoing Joe Hart, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Hart announced last week that he will hang up his gloves and retire from playing at the end of the season.

The search for a replacement has started almost immediately with solutions being sought in Turkey by Celtic.

27-year-old Turkish international Cakir has impressed the scouts of the Scottish club, who are now trying to learn about his club Trabzonspor’s demands, according to Turkish outlet Gunebakis.

The Turkish side are not keen on letting their skipper go and are expected to set a stiff asking price for the player.

It remains to be seen, therefore, whether Trabzonspor’s asking price for Cakir fits Celtic’s transfer budget in the summer.

The 27-year-old featured in all but one of the Turkish club’s 27 league games this season managing nine clean sheets.

He would further add international experience to the Celtic team having been part of the Turkey squad since 2019.