Richard Keys has dubbed Manchester United winger Antony ‘unstartable’ in response to Erik ten Hag’s comments about the Brazilian.

Ten Hag forked out big money to bring Antony to Old Trafford from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2022.

He has struggled to live up to his billing at Manchester United so far and this season has not scored or assisted in 20 Premier League outings.

Ten Hag is continuing to back the Brazilian and has insisted that on song he cannot be stopped.

Veteran broadcaster Keys disagrees though and dubbed the winger ‘unstartable’ in a quip at the Manchester United boss.

“Ten Hag says Antony can be ‘unstoppable’. I’d say more ‘unstartable’”, Keys wrote on X.

“Which is why he doesn’t play him.”

Ten Hag is increasingly coming under pressure at Manchester United and Antony hitting top form would be a big boost for the Dutchman.

Whether the 24-year-old will be able to back up Ten Hag’s words remains to be seen.