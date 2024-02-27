Fiorentina have not backed out of the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson ahead of the summer transfer window.

La Viola pushed hard to sign the Iceland attacker in the winter transfer window, but Genoa were adamant about not selling him.

They failed with an offer of €30m and many feel that Fiorentina’s chances of signing Gudmundsson are over given bigger clubs want him in the summer.

Juventus, Inter and Tottenham are pushing to sign him at the end of the season and Genoa are expected to cash in when the transfer window rolls out.

However, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Fiorentina have not thrown in the towel in their interest in signing the player.

They are still keeping tabs on him and are prepared to make a fresh offer to try and sign him in the summer.

Genoa are expected to listen to offers of around €30m for Gudmundsson and Fiorentina were prepared to pay that fee in January.

However, with bigger clubs in the fray, it remains to be seen whether La Viola have the pulling power to convince Gudmundsson to move to Florence.