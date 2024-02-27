Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Serhou Guirassy has clear salary expectations for a move in the summer.

Guirassy is having the season of his life at Stuttgart and has netted 20 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions.

He was heavily linked with a move away in January but he decided to stay and continue his impressive campaign in Germany.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been linked with an interest in him and he is also believed to be on the radar of clubs in Italy.

Guirassy is eyeing a move in the summer and according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), he has clear salary expectations from his potential new club.

The forward is plotting to make the most of his current form and wants a contract worth €10m if he leaves Stuttgart in the next window.

Agreeing on personal terms with Guirassy will be the key for his suitors as he has a straightforward €20m release clause in his contract with Stuttgart.

It remains to be seen whether his suitors are prepared to offer such a lucrative contract to the striker in the summer.