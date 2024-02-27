West Brom linked coach Ivan Juric has emerged as an option for Serie A giants Napoli who are looking for a coach ahead of next season.

Juric’s future at Torino has been in sharp focus with differences with club president Urbano Cairo spilling out in the open.

The Croatian is out of contract at the end of the season and West Brom have reportedly made him an offer to take charge of the Baggies next term.

The Baggies are believed to be considering replacing Carlos Corberan in the summer despite his impressive showing this season.

However, according to Italian daily La Repubblica (via TuttoNapoli), Juric is wanted at several bigger clubs in Italy as well.

It has been claimed that he is on the shortlist of targets for Napoli ahead of the end of the season.

Napoli will look to bring in a new coach in the summer and Antonio Conte is their top target.

However, he has shown little inclination to consider an offer from Napoli at this stage and seemingly has his eyes on Bayern Munich.

The Serie A giants have compiled a shortlist for plan B and Juric is very much on their radar.