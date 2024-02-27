Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft insists there is no new news regarding Liverpool managerial target Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard has emerged as Liverpool’s top target to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, but the Reds are not alone in their admiration.

Bayern Munich are in touch with Alonso’s camp and eyeing him as their new coach for next season; the Bavarians’ CEO though has been coy over interest in Alonso.

However, Alonso is determined to shut out the noise over his future and focus on his job at Bayer Leverkusen, who are trying to win the Bundesliga.

As such, former Bundesliga man Fjortoft explained there have been no new developments.

Fjortoft, echoing comments elsewhere, wrote on X: “Right now there is no new news on Alonso.

“Alonso is fully concentrated on the rest of the games and their fight for the titles.

“He is intelligent and smart enough to have all his focus on Bayer Leverkusen.”

As well as trying to win the Bundesliga, Leverkusen are also soon to be in action in the Europa League, where Qarabag provide their opposition in the last 16.

Liverpool may have the edge in the hunt for Alonso, with it claimed his heart is set on the Reds.