Tottenham Hotspur talent Jamie Donley has admitted that he has no idea whether the club want him to go on a loan next season or stay with the first team.

The 19-year-old forward is highly rated at Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou has called up Donley to train with the first team on several occasions this season.

Donley also earned his senior debut for Tottenham this season in the Premier League against Manchester City in December and has racked up four appearances in all competitions so far.

The Spurs starlet stated that he is focused on improving himself on a day-to-day basis and added that he aims to give his best whenever given the opportunity.

Donley also admitted that he has yet to find out whether Tottenham want him to be with the first-team next season or go out on loan to get regular game time to continue his growth.

“I take each day as it comes”, Donley told football.london.

“I haven’t got that far yet to know whether the first team want me or they want me to go out on loan.

“I’ll just take it day by day and keep trying to do my best.”

The Spurs academy product will be keen on impressing Postecoglou in training sessions to feature as much as possible for the senior team before the season ends.