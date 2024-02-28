Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has revealed that Crysencio Summerville is lacking a bit of rhythm at the moment as he has not been training regularly in recent weeks.

The Dutch winger has been having a fantastic season and is currently Leeds’ top goalscorer with 15 goals in 31 Championship appearances.

However, he failed to get a goal involvement in the last two games and did look a bit out of sorts despite Leeds continuing to win games.

Farke stressed that Summerville has not played such an amount of football in his career until this season and as a young player, he is still getting used to the sheer volume of minutes.

He also pointed out that given his ability to score and create goals, he is also being physically targeted by opponents, which is contributing to the problems he is facing at the moment.

The Leeds boss admitted that the Dutchman has not been training regularly in recent weeks, which has contributed to a lack of rhythm in recent games.

Farke said in a press conference: “It’s never easy because 46 games, two cup competitions for a young player who was not used to playing week in week out, it’s a new experience for him and his body.

“We have to be careful, he’s one of the standout players with many end products.

“Many opponents try to play aggressively against him, he gets many hits and knocks but he shouldn’t change, his quality in 1-v-1 duels.

“There will sometimes be little hits and injuries, something he has to learn to adapt to. There are no complaints about this.

“Recent weeks it’s been difficult for him, it’s been a little bit stop-and-go, he was not involved in too many training sessions in recent weeks and this isn’t helpful for rhythm.

“We have to make sure we sort his problems out so he’s capable not just to handle the load of the games but capable to be there with proper training rhythm.”

It remains to be seen whether Farke decides to start Summerville against Chelsea in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.