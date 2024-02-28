Juventus have made little progress in talks over a new deal for Newcastle United linked winger Federico Chiesa, it has been claimed in Italy.

Chiesa will enter the final year of his current contract in the summer and there is speculation over his long-term future at Juventus.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted and Newcastle are believed to be interested in taking him to St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe wants to add more quality to his attack and Chiesa is said to have emerged as a target ahead of the next transfer window.

According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset (via TuttoJuve), Juventus have made no progress in negotiations over a new deal for the winger.

With a little over a year left on his contract, Juventus are under pressure to sort out the Italian’s future in the coming months.

A potential move to the Premier League is also looming large on the horizon for Juventus to deal with.

However, it has been claimed that Juventus remain confident that an agreement will eventually be worked out for Chiesa to sign a new contract with the club.